CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are searching for an elderly woman they say lives with diminished mental capacity, and are asking for help finding her.
According to SCSO, deputies have been searching near Old Mill Road since 1 p.m. for 77-year-old Marchia Lubben Harris. SCSO has used ground search teams with canines, a helicopter, and a reverse 911 call in the area to find her, but so far have not located her.
Marcia stads at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 115-125 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with a gold-colored shirt underneath, along with blue sweatpants.
Anyone who has seen Marcia should call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.