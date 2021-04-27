HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered man last seen on Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Joshua Stephen Whitmire was last seen by his family on April 25 in Hendersonville driving a 2005 Chevy Tahoe and has not been heard from since. The truck had a NC license plate reading: TYW-8667.
Anyone with information on Whitmire's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-697-4912.
