Deputies searching for missing girls in Pickens

PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing girls in the Turner rd. area of Pickens, according to a Facebook post from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
According to the post, the two girls, 12-year-old Diamanda Reyes and 10-year-old Estreall Rodriguez, were left walking between 6:00 and 6:30 Friday morning possibly along the Doodle Trail.
Deputies say that the two girls may be been planning to run away and were asking about rides from the Doodle Park in Pickens.
The Pickens County Sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call them at (864)-898-8000
