GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are responding to reports of missing hikers, according to Greenville County dispatch.
Deputies say that the hikers that a call came in around 6:30 Monday evening about reports of missing hikers near 8155 Geer Highway at Caesar's Head State Park
The River Falls Fire Department says that it is assisting in this search.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
