Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are searching for a man they say went missing earlier this week.
According to the sheriff's office, 42-year-old, Joshua Nathaniel Honeycutt was last seen at his mother's home on Vein Mountain Road on Tuesday around 5:48 p.m.
Deputies say he stands about 6' tall, weighs around 240 pounds and has a bald or shaved head and tattoos on his legs. The sheriff's office says he usually is driving a moped.
Anyone with information concerning Honeycutt’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 652-4000.
