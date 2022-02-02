RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are lookin for a missing man, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Thomas Mark Baker was last seen in the area of Hickory Trail in Chimney Rock. Barker is six-feet-one inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and light brown hair.
If anyone has any information on the location of Barker, contact Captain Jamie Keever at 828-287-6084 or Crimestoppers 828-286-8477.
