ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they are searching for a man who has been missing for weeks.
Deputies said Adam Jolly was last seen on December 19, 2020 at an abandoned house on Appleton Street in Anderson. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy and green striped shirt, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4405 and reference ACSO case number 2020-79179.
