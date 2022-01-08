A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
Deputies searching for missing man
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - Deputies are searching for a missing man, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for 38-year-old Gary Lance George. Deputies say he was last seen on Friday, January 7 at 10 p.m. near Halter Drive in Piedmont.
Georgia is five-foot-eleven inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If anyone has information regarding his location call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.
