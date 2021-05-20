MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help locating a missing Marion man.
According the sheriff's office, 56-year-old Timothy Dale Inman was last seen at his home along Buck Creek Road on the night of Thursday, May 13.
Deputies described Inman as 5'6" and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is driving a white 1992 Isuzu pickup truck with N.C. tag TCB-5143.
Anyone with information on Inman's whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.
