OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina)- McDowell County Deputies said they're searching for 26-year-old Daniel Matthew Maney Jr., a missing man from Old Fort, NC.
Deputies said Maney was last seen driving a white 2005 Dodge Durango. He was reported missing on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Anyone with information regarding Maney should contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235 or McDowell County Communication’s at 828-652-4000. People can also send in tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463) or texting TIP MCDOWELLSO to 888777.
