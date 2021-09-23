ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person case.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Cameron Abdelruhman Muzuk was last seen on September 22 in Honea Path at an address on Charles Burton Rd.
Deputies say his last known clothing description is unknown at this time.
If anyone has seen Muzuk or have information regarding his location, call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2021-36625.
MORE NEWS:Other potential crimes found during Murdaugh death investigation, SLED says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.