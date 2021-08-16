ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a runaway, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Semaj Dollard was last seen leaving an address on Standridge Road in Anderson County, according to the Office.
Dollard is 5-foot-6 and 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and carrying a black book bag, according to deputies.
If you’ve seen Dollard or know where he is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
