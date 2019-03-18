SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook Monday night in an effort to get the word out about a missing woman.
According to the post, Regina Ann Orozco was reported missing sometime Monday. It's unclear what she was wearing the last time she was seen.
Her last known location is also not mentioned in the post.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Lawson at (864) 503-4686 or email them at alawson@spartanburgcounty.org. Deputies ask that you reference case #19011389.
