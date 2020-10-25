MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for a missing girl in the Old Fort area.
Deputies say that 17-year-old Shelby Harwood was last seen at her residence on Hoyles Orchard Rd. in Old Fort at around 4:30 pm on Thursday.
According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, Harwood is about five-feet, two-inches and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828)-652-2235 or the McDowell County 991 communication center at (828)-652-4000.
