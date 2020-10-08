MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)-McDowell County Sheriff's deputies say they are searching for a 13-year-old boy in the area of Rockhouse and Bethel Church Roads.
Harley Klie was last seen on Stoney End Dr. off Rockhouse Rd. early on Thursday afternoon.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 828- 652-4000
