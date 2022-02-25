BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a missing teen from the Weaverville area of Buncombe County.
Deputies say 16-year-old Brooke Kline is about five-feet-tall, weighs 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Friday, February 25 at 3 p.m. at North Buncombe High School.
If anyone has information regarding her location, contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
