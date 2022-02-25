GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies are searching for Katy Marie Franklin, a 36-year-old missing woman.
Franklin was last seen at Motel 6 along Impact Drive on December 25, 2021.
Anyone with information regarding Franklin is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.