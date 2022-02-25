Katy Franklin

Katy Franklin (Greenville County Sheriff's Office, February 25, 2022)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies are searching for Katy Marie Franklin, a 36-year-old missing woman.

Franklin was last seen at Motel 6 along Impact Drive on December 25, 2021. 

Anyone with information regarding Franklin is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

