HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for a missing person, according to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.
21-year-old Felicia Potter was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 16 in Waynesville, NC driving a 2009 white Saturn, says deputies.
Potter is five-foot-two inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information regarding her location, contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6666.
