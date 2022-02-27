Brionna Simone Talley

Brionna Simone Talley (Greenville County Sheriff's Office, February 27, 2022)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies said they are searching for 24-year-old Brionna Simone Talley, a missing woman from Taylors.

Talley was last seen on February 26 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. near Corbin Court in Taylors. Deputies believe she left the area on foot.

Deputies described Talley as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown pullover, acid-washed jeans, and black and white tennis shoes. 

Talley needs immediate medical attention, according to deputies. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call 911 immediately.

