GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies said they are searching for 24-year-old Brionna Simone Talley, a missing woman from Taylors.
Talley was last seen on February 26 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. near Corbin Court in Taylors. Deputies believe she left the area on foot.
Deputies described Talley as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown pullover, acid-washed jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.
Talley needs immediate medical attention, according to deputies. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call 911 immediately.
