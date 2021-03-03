ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery call at a Pizza Hut Tuesday
According to dispatch, at 7:33 p.m., a call came in for an armed robbery incident at the Pizza Hut on Video Warehouse Way.
On Wednesday morning, deputies confirmed the search was ongoing from three suspects who entered the restaurant wearing masks and demanding money. Employees complied and the suspects then fled.
Deputies said a K-9 track near the restaurant was unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.
