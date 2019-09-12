ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies are trying to track down the owner of a horse that was found running along Old Greenville Highway (SC 88) near Melton Road Thursday morning.
Deputies ask anyone who knows the owner to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division ASAP at (864) 260-5576.
Deputies said owner must be able to identify the brand marking on the horse in order to claim the animal.
