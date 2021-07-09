Persons of interest from an assault case

Persons of interest that the Anderson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office, July 9, 2021)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for persons of interest from an assault case they're investigating.

Deputies said the assault happened on Hwy 28 Bypass on June 18 around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies need help identifying the two people pictured above. They may have additional information regarding the assault, according to deputies. 

Anyone that can identify these people or has information regarding the incident is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2021-31920.

