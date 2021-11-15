LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a 12-year-old girl who has run away, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Madison Reynolds was last seen in the Abercrombie Road area in Fountain Inn around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Office.
Deputies don’t know what Reynolds was wearing at the time she ran away, however.
If you know where Reynolds is or have seen her, you’re asked to call 911.
