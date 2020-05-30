HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a runaway juvenile.
Caiden Michael Lowry, 15, is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, and a buzzed haircut.
Deputies say Lowry left his residence on foot on Friday night after a disagreement with family members.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is ask to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828.6974911 or use the "Submit A Tip" feature in the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App.
