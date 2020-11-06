PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a runaway juvenile from the Pelzer area.
ACSO says Jonathan West was last seen on November 4 near Addison Circle. He was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a gray Under Armour T-shirt, and a baby blue hat.
Anyone who knows where Jonathan is should call 864-260-4405 and reference ACSO case #2020-67025.
