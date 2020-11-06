Jonathan West

Jonathan West

 (Photo: Anderson County S.O./ Nov. 6, 2020)

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a runaway juvenile from the Pelzer area.

ACSO says Jonathan West was last seen on November 4 near Addison Circle. He was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a gray Under Armour T-shirt, and a baby blue hat.

Anyone who knows where Jonathan is should call 864-260-4405 and reference ACSO case #2020-67025.

Gaffney man sentenced on drug charges

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.