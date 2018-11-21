RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding a teenage runaway.
Deputies said Zackery Dillion Doster, 17, was last seen at his home on Kanaan Driveon Monday.
Zackery is 5’7” tall, 110 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also wears black rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (828)286-2911.
