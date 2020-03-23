MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two stepsisters, age 14 and 15, believed to have run away from home.
Deputies said Kayla Faye Montaigne, 15, and Shiane Star Bulluck, 14, left their home on Hankins Road on Sunday and haven’t been seen by family members since.
Montaigne stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes and long straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue and yellow plaid pajama pants and white Vans shoes.
Bulluck stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has hazel eyes and long straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue gym shorts.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the teen is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 .
