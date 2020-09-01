HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies said they are searching for Hannah Patterson, 17, a runaway who us is believed to be in the Asheville, NC area.
Police said Hannah may be in or near the Pisgah View Apartment community.
Hannah 5’8” tall and 178 pounds with black medium length hair and hazel eyes. She has a nose ring in her left nostril, a tattoo of a half-moon on her ankle, and a tattoo of a rose on her right wrist. Deputies said she does not have a car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828.697.4911.
