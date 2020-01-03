GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for help tracking down a runaway 17-year-old girl.
Deputies said they are searching for Adrianah Rheanne Gall. She is 5’7” tall and weighs 125 pounds.
Adrianah was last seen on December 26, 2019 in the Marietta area. Deputies said the teen may be traveling with a 33-year-old man.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.