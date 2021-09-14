GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a runaway teenager, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Shakoor Tamir Durham, 15, was last seen on West Blue Ridge Drive around on Sept. 12, according to the Office.
Deputies describe Durham as being 5-foot-3 and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing purple pants and a black shirt that reads “Frenemies.”
If you’ve seen Durham or know where he is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
