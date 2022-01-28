ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding two runaways, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Arionna Crawford, 17, was last seen running from deputies near Nunally Road on Jan. 9 with another teen believed to be a Matthew Cehula, 17, according to the Office.
If you’ve seen Crawford or Cehula, or know where they are, you’re asked to call Detective at Fowler at 864-260-4420 or jmfowler@andersonsheriff.com.
