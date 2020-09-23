SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a woman accused of assault that happened Tuesday night.
Deputies said they responded to an assault victim at a Family Dollar on Spring Street at 7:51 p.m. The victim stated in a police report that 37-year-old Kisty Sondra Vaughn pulled a knife on the victim inside the store and was able to flee the scene before deputies arrived.
Deputies said a warrant has been obtained on Vaughn for Third degree Assault and Battery.
We will update you when we learn more.
