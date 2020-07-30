WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they were searching for a suspect in the Williamston area Thursday evening after a chase down I-85.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said deputies attempted to pull over a stolen car on Clemson Boulevard, but the driver didn't stop.
A chase ensued and went down I-85 and into Williamston.
Deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a time but then found where the suspect had ditched it in a field.
Deputies and K9s were searching for the suspect as of 5:30 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
