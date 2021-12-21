GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Greenville County say they were searching for a suspect off of Park Commerce Road on Monday.
The male suspect was last seen wearing black pants with a blue hooded sweatshirt, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect's name has not been released as of this writing.
The investigation is ongoing, deputies say.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
