Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County are asking for the public's help locating a woman they say is responsible for stealing more than 300 pieces of mail.
According to the sheriff's office, Caitlin Jordan Smith is wanted for a total of 13 felony and 3 misdemeanor charges in connection to a series of mail thefts in the Candler community.
So far, detectives have recovered more than 300 pieces of mail and packages stolen from residents in the area, including a number of personal checks made out to businesses.
Deputies say the sheriff's office is working with the Post Office to return unopened mail and packages to owners this week.
All households with stolen mail or packages will be contacted by the Sheriff’s Office if they have not already been contacted.
