ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a suspect wanted for inappropriate actions with a child.
According to the sheriff's office, 33-year-old Ruben Cobos Zarate is being charged with indecent liberties with a minor.
Deputies described Zarate as 5'9" and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2010 White Cadillac Escalade with a Tennessee license plate reading: 9T41Y0.
Anyone with information about the location of the wanted individual is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.
