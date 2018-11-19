SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said Monday they are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at a condemned motel Friday morning.
The shooting was reported at the Spartanburg Motor Lodge off Hearon Circle.
Lt. Kevin Bobo said the call initially came in as a triple shooting, but when deputies arrived all they found were empty rooms that had been damaged by gunfire.
After an investigation, deputies said warrants were issued charging Terrell Antonio Cohen with three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Bobo said Cohen does by the street name "Dopey."
Anyone with information on Dopey's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
