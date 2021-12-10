OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are continuing to look for someone who ran from a wreck and is possibly armed, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
The wreck happened in the 300 block of Keowee School Road near the Bountyland Community around 12:24 p.m., according to the Office.
Oconee Academy is on lockdown and other facilities, such as Oconee Christian Academy, the Cottingham House, the Tribble Center and Collins Children’s Home were told of the situation.
We’re still working to learn more about the situation.
