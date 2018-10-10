GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies said they are investigating an armed robbery at the Jack in the Box on South Pleasantburg Drive.
It happened Tuesday about 10:50 p.m.
Deputies said two suspects entered and went behind the counter.
"At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun while taking an undisclosed amount of cash from several cash registers inside," Lt. Ryan Flood said.
The first suspect was a man with a thin build wearing a black hoodie with black pants and a purple bandana on the lower-half of his face.
The second suspect was also a man with a thin build wearing a checker patterned shirt with black pants. His head was covered with a white beanie hat and a bandana with skull print on the lower half of his face.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
