GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they are working to identify a suspect who fled on foot when deputies forcefully stopped a stolen vehicle that was leading them on a chase Tuesday evening.
Deputies said Wednesday the chase ended around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along McCarter Road, just off I-385.
Deputies said they learned afterward that the car they were chasing had been reported stolen, but they initially began chasing it because they thought it was a vehicle connected to a separate armed robbery and car theft.
Deputies said that armed robbery happened on Baum Place. Two suspects reportedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and stole that driver's car.
A patrol car was damaged in the chase and deputies said a civilian's vehicle was also hit during the forceful stop. That civilian declined EMS treatment.
Deputies said the search continues for the driver from the chase and the two suspects from the armed robbery and theft of the pizza delivery driver's car.
MORE NEWS - Police: Suspect sought after one injured in drive by shooting in Greenwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.