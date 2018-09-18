CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County are searching for two suspects after an elderly man’s car was stolen from outside the Dollar General on Highway 56 in Clinton.
It happened on September 15.
Deputies said the victim was shopping when two suspects took off with his gray 2005 Honda Accord.
The suspects were last seen heading toward Clinton city limits.
Anyone who can identify the suspects are asked to Investigator David Staton at 864-681-4527 or Crime Stoppers by calling 864-68-CRIME.
