Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are need help identifying four suspects they say assaulted and robbed a man at a gas station in Pelzer.
Deputies say it happened Sunday, June 21, at 10:20 p.m. at a gas station on Easley Highway.
The suspects attacked the victim and robbed him, stealing a handgun from his vehicle during the incident.
Deputies say video shows at least four people attacking the victim.
If you can identify any of the individuals pictured or have information regarding the case, please call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2020-35256.
More news: Police: 7-year-old girl dies after shooting in Forest City; chief says suspect got out of jail just hours before it happened
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.