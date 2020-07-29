RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office has asked for help tracking down a missing or runaway teen.
Deputies said they are searching for Alexie Natalie Ledbetter, age 15. She is 5’9” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has short red hair and blue eyes.
Alexie was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt on July 25.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Rutherford County 911 Communication Center at 828-286-2911 or Det. Julie Greene 828-287-6046.
