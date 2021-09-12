ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Melisa Barron, a teenager that ran away Friday.
Deputies say that someone last saw Barron leaving an address in Anderson. She was wearing a black shirt, jeans and Vans shoes, according to deputies.
Deputies described Barron as being around 4-foot-11 and 115 lbs. She also has dark hair, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Melisa is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-36081.
