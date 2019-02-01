LAURINBURG, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina deputies are searching for a baby girl whose mother is also missing and possibly deceased.
Scotland County deputies posted on Facebook that they are searching for a 2 or 3-week-old baby girl who is not in her mother’s custody and is believed to be in danger.
Deputies said the baby belongs to April Morrison, a woman who arrived in the Richmond County, NC area when she was 8-months pregnant.
“Our agency has not positively identified the infant, and has reasonable suspicion that April is operating under an alias. April was believed to be staying in local motels or hotels, between Richmond County, Scotland County and Fayetteville, NC,” deputies wrote on Facebook.
Deputies said they have been told Morrison may be deceased or was “removed from the Scotland County and or Richmond County Area possibly under fear or coercion.”
Anyone with information about Morrison or the baby is asked to call 910-266-4332 Extension 4 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.