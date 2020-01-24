Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of two motorcycles, that's according to their Facebook page.
The sheriff's office says between December 19 and December 28, two motorcycles were stolen from a home on Calhoun Road in the Belton area.
The first bike is described as a 2001 Suzuki Katana 750, pink, black, and silver with SC license plate ZE43517.
The second motorcycle was a 2000 Suzuki Hayabusa 1300, white, gold and black in color.
Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen the bikes or anyone with information on the thefts to please call 864-260-4400.
