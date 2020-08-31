GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a stolen church van.
Deputies said the white 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 15 passenger van was stolen sometime between August 28 – 30 from the McKown’s Mountain Baptist Church.
The van had the church’s name stenciled on the side in burgundy lettering. The license plate was SC BU28689.
“It is possible that those who stole it have either stripped the letters off or painted the vehicle,” advised Sheriff Steve Mueller.
Mueller said the stolen van has been entered into NCIC.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
