WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said they are searching for a Walhalla woman who has not been seen since February 4.
Deputies said they are searching for Faith Roach.
Roach is 5’5” tall with strawberry blonde hair, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes.
Deputies said Roach has not logged on to social media for multiple days and her phone has been turned off.
According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Roach’s family was concerned she may be being held somewhere against her will.
Deputies ask anyone with any information that could lead them to Roach to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
