WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the second arrest in connection to an incident that took place in early May where a victim suffered severe injuries.
According to deputies, 39-year-old Brian Keith Roach of Stribling Shoals Road was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Friday, May 15. He's since been charged with one count of Assault and Batter by Mob, second degree.
Roach is accused of assaulting a victim on Sweetbriar Trail near Westminster with Terry Brandon Ramey. The May 5 incident left the victim with a head injury.
Roach was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on his own recognizance on May 15. He was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
At this time, Ramey remains at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $13,212.50 surety bond.
