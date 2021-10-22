GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who shared custody of a child with a woman found stabbed to death in a Greer home has turned himself in, following an outstanding warrant from last year.
John Joey Mello, 61, was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center and given a $5,000 bond. The warrant from October 5, 2020 that wee obtained from the Greenville County Sheriff's office states that Mello took a minor child out of the country, preventing the child from court ordered visitation. The warrant states that Mello may have been living in Italy.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said that Mello flew into Charlotte Wednesday and was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice.
RELATED STORIES: Fiancé of woman found dead in home charged in child pornography case
